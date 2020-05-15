Malaysia's Health DG: Risky to purchase plasma from dark web

PETALING JAYA - The Health Ministry is advising Malaysians against buying plasma from dubious sources, amid reports that cybercriminals were selling it online and demand for it surging during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said buying plasma on the black market or dark web would be dangerous as the criteria for selection of the plasma donor are unknown.

"At the same time, the blood collection, screening and processing is not monitored and not being done according to standards.

"It can lead to many adverse reactions such as blood contamination, including the transmission of viral infection and bacterial sepsis that can lead to morbidity and mortality, " he said in a statement to The Star.

He was responding to reports that online criminals were selling blood allegedly belonging to recovered Covid-19 patients on the dark web as a "passive vaccine".

American National Public Radio, on its website, reported that in the United States, the market for blood plasma had surged, with both non-profit and for-profit organisations seeking plasma donations from Covid-19 patients.

Dr Noor Hisham said that

currently, there is an adequate number of convalescent plasma (CP) stock, ready to be supplied to any designated hospitals managing Covid-19 patients that may require the CP treatment.

The donation of CP by recovered Covid-19 patients is also underway at the National Blood Centre (PDN) in collaboration with the Infectious Disease Department of Hospital Sungai Buloh.

He said CP donations at the PDN followed strict safety procedures to ensure the well-being of donors, safety of recipients and the quality of the CP while the process of collection, screening, processing and distribution is based on existing guidelines.

"These measures include using only licensed assay systems for blood screening; adhering to national and international standards, ensuring the availability of an adequate number of trained staff, being appropriately resourced in terms of validated equipment and facility, as well as the implementation of an effective quality system in the laboratory, " he added.

All potential donors are also selected based on specific criteria as outlined in the proposed Interim Guidance for Collection, Processing & Use of Convalescent Plasma for Experimental Treatment of Covid-19 Infection.

Dr Noor Hisham added that in the event of any ethical issues or dilemma arising from CP shortage, an ethics committee may be formed to decide on the allocation of the CP.

There has been some evidence globally that Covid-19 patients may benefit from receiving CP because it contains antibodies, which can help to prevent the virus from entering into cells, he said.

"Transfusion of plasma that is rich in these antibodies could reduce the severity of the disease and improve a patient's recovery time."However, the safety and effectiveness of CP transfusions need to be confirmed through further research, " he said.

In Malaysia, CP may be used as empirical treatment for patients with critical Covid-19 infection, or mainly those in Grade 4 and 5 of the disease and not responding adequately to the current treatment protocol.

"The decision to transfuse CP will be made based on clinical judgement of the treating physicians, " he added.

Dr Noor Hisham said there had been news reports of unscrupulous parties taking advantage of the worried public during the current pandemic situation.

"Whilst the ministry seeks to protect the public through provisions of the law, it is our fervent hope that the public, too, will play their role and be responsible.

"The public or organisations should refer to the relevant authorities on any issue of fraud or dubious practices or products in the market, " he said.

He added that the public should also only seek medical treatment at either the ministry's or government's healthcare facilities, or at licensed private healthcare centres.

The supply by way of sale, exchange or gift and receiving, keeping or storing, importation and exportation of blood and blood products, including plasma, is regulated by the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998 (Act 586).

Under Section 55, Act 586, no person shall supply or agree to supply human blood or blood products.

Similarly, Section 56 also states that no one could import or export human blood or blood products for transfusion purposes without certification from the Health Ministry.

Contravention against these provisions constitutes a criminal offence and offenders can be charged under Act 586.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.