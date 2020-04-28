Malaysia's Health DG shares kind words over song dedication to frontliners

I know the singer, Lee Pei Ling. (She is) adopted like me.

According to Oriental Daily, these were the words by Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pic) when a music producer shared with him a tribute song to all frontliners battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Malaysian music producer Ong Peng Chu, who initiated the idea for the song Respect 1,000,000 that was released on Friday, had shared the piece with the Health director-general via Facebook Messenger on Sunday.

In his reply, Dr Noor Hisham said he was moved by the gesture.

"Thank you. I am really touched. I know the singer, Lee Pei Ling. Adopted like me, " he said.

Ong then shared the screen images of the conversation on his Facebook, saying that it was both heartwarming and touching for Dr Noor Hisham, who is extremely busy with his work, to recognise and like the song.

Lee, who is fondly known as Jeryl, also felt happy and grateful to receive Dr Noor Hisham's kind words.

She also thanked all frontliners, adding that she would stay at home in support of their selfless work.

Lee, who is of mixed Chinese-Indian parentage, was adopted since birth while Dr Noor Hisham was adopted by an ustaz in his early teens and became a Muslim after getting married.

Respect 1,000,000 was recorded in Lee's home in Penang.

