Malaysia's Health DG urges public to donate blood due to shortage at blood centres

PUTRAJAYA - The Health Ministry has called on members of the public to come out and donate blood, due to a shortage in supply at the country's blood centres.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said despite various promotional activities by the ministry, it could only reach 57 per cent of its blood collection target to date.

"During the movement control order (MCO) enforcement, blood supply at the National Blood Centre and other Blood Centres throughout the country has decreased by 40 per cent compared with previous years.

"For example, blood collection from March 2018 to May 2018 was 111,328 bags.

"However, from March 2020 to May 2020, there were only 67,135 bags.

"The decline in blood collection is very alarming as more elective services at our hospitals have resumed, including surgical procedures which increased usage from an average of 9,000 bags of blood a week to 13,076 bags during the conditional MCO period.

"There is also a 5 per cent to 10 per cent increase in accident cases requiring hospitalisation.

"Ahead of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations and other upcoming festive celebrations, it is common to see low blood donation rates.

"Therefore, the ministry urges the public to donate blood at the National Blood Centre and other blood centres throughout the country, so that the blood supply would be continuous and adequate, " he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said the operating hours at the National Blood Centre and other blood centres have been extended until 9pm throughout the month of Ramadan to enable individuals to donate blood after breaking fast.

"The public can find more information on blood donation on the National Blood Centre website www.pdn.gov.my, National Blood Centre Facebook page, MOH website or refer to the blood centres in each state, " he said.