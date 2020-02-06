Malaysia's Health DG: We're facing new challenge with spike in Covid-19 cases among foreign workers

PETALING JAYA - The country faces a new challenge of preventing a spike in the number of Covid-19 infections among foreign workers, says Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the rise in the number of infections was detected in late April based on forecast models by the National Institute of Health (NIH).

"A drastic rise in cases started on April 29 due to imported cases from abroad, from Covid-19 infections among foreigners at several Immigration detention depots and also from foreign workers in several sectors.

"This means that the nation is facing a new challenge, namely an increase in Covid-19 cases among non-locals," he said at the daily Covid-19 press conference yesterday.

On the other hand, Dr Noor Hisham noted that the NIH's forecast models with regard to Covid-19 infections among Malaysians were in line with efforts under the movement control order (MCO) to curb the spread of the virus in the community.

"The daily cases of Covid-19 among Malaysians who are infected locally are in line with the NIH forecast models.

"This shows a positive impact of the efforts taken by the government and Malaysians adhering to the standard operating procedure and advice given by the authorities," he said.

He said several measures were needed to prevent the further spread of the virus among foreign workers.

Among them was to resolve the issue of cramped and overcrowded accommodation and mandatory screening of those working in the red zones.

He also reminded Malaysians not to stigmatise foreign workers following a recent spike in Covid-19 cases, saying that they have contributed towards the growth of the nation in various economic sectors.

"We must help them to reduce the Covid-19 infection in our country," he added.

So far, a total of 1,545 samples were taken from foreigners detained at the Bukit Jalil detention centre, of which 283 were positive for the virus while 1,262 tested negative, representing a total of 18.35 per cent cumulative infections.

Of the 1,785 samples taken from foreigners at the Semenyih detention centre, 65 tested positive while 60 foreigners out of 1,477 at the Sepang detention centre had tested positive.

Of the 101 samples taken from foreigners detained at the Putrajaya detention centre, only two were positive for the virus.

Separately, Dr Noor Hisham noted that the Health Ministry would continue to monitor the daily Covid-19 cases in the country before deciding on the lifting of the conditional MCO.

He said that so far they have found that Malaysians were complying with the SOP.

"Now, we just have to focus on the migrant workers to make sure they are complying with the SOP, which includes social distancing and cleanliness," he added.

He pointed out that Malaysians and foreigners alike have to comply with the SOP to break the chain of infection in the country.

