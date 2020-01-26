Malaysia's Health Ministry to discuss banning Chinese nationals from entering country

PHOTO: Facebook / Kementerian Kesihatan Malaysia
Ili Aqilah
The Star/Asia News Network

The Health Ministry will be discussing the proposal to stop Chinese nationals from entering the country due to the current Wuhan novel coronavirus outbreak, says Dr Lee Boon Chye.

The Deputy Health Minister said, a meeting has been arranged with related parties including Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also the head of Malaysia’s National Disaster Management Agency.

“While we do know that some cities in China are currently on ‘lockdown’ and it may affect the number of tourists coming from the country, a meeting has been arranged to determine what is the best next action.

“We would like to advise all Malaysians to not visit China for at least two weeks time as the ministry is currently monitoring the condition in China,” he told reporters after attending the Chinese New Year celebration held by the Perak Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Weil Hotel on Sunday (Jan 26).

It was reported earlier that parents and their toddler who dodged quarantined after the child was suspected of being infected with the coronavirus, had been detained at the Senai International Airport.

The Health Ministry has also confirmed another case of the infection in Malaysia, making it the fourth in the country so far.

The latest case, which had no connections with the previous three cases, involved a 40-year-old man from Wuhan, China who came to Johor Baru on Jan 22 via a bus from Singapore together with 17 other tourists from China.

The man has been referred to the Hospital Sultanah Aminah’s Infectious Diseases Medical Team in Johor Baru.

Lee advised the public to avoid public places as well as to take care of their hygiene.

“Those who visited China during these few weeks are advised to seek medical attention should they have any symptoms.

“We have set at least 26 hospitals across the country that will be able to provide proper medical assistance including special treatment for the infections.

“Try to stay away from crowded venues, wash your hands constantly and wear facial masks,” he said.

