Malaysia's Health Ministry pays tribute to deputy director-general

PUTRAJAYA - The Health Ministry paid tribute to deputy director-general (medical) Datuk Dr Rohaizat Yon on his last day of duty after serving the ministry for 35 years.

Just before ending the daily Covid-19 press conference yesterday, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah paid an emotional tribute to his deputy.

"Today (yesterday) is the last day of work for one of my panglima perang (war general) who is retiring. He has been with the team all this while in the battle against Covid-19.

"Many thanks to Dr Rohaizat for his high level of commitment throughout his service for the people of Malaysia, " said Dr Noor Hisham, who came close to tears during his brief remarks.

Although the daily Covid-19 press briefing was solely handled by Dr Noor Hisham, Dr Rohaizat was often by his side, together with several other senior officers.

Speaking to reporters later, Dr Rohaizat said handling Covid-19 was the most challenging task in his career.

"We have not stopped working since the Covid-19 outbreak in December. Even during Hari Raya, despite being allowed some relaxation, we came to work, " he said.

He said being able to keep the number of Covid-19 cases under control was a success that everyone in the country should be proud of.

"Every day, without fail, Dr Noor Hisham would remind Malaysians to practise social distancing. Maybe some people have become bored listening to it, but the message has stuck.

"And because Malaysians adhered to the guidelines, we were able to control Covid-19 in the country."

Dr Rohaizat also thanked the media for its continuous coverage of the ministry's Covid-19 updates.

Born on June 11,1960, Dr Rohaizat graduated from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia in 1985 and obtained his Master of Health Planning from University of New South Wales in 1991.

He was conferred his Doctorate in Public Health/Health Economics, from UKM in 2007.

In 1985, he began serving in the ministry as a medical officer in Johor and was later appointed the director of Kluang Hospital from 1988 to 1990.

He was then moved to the ministry's headquarters from 1990 and held several senior positions before he was made the deputy director-general of health (medical) on March 25,2019.

