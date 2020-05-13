Malaysia's Health Ministry stepping up Covid-19 surveillance including sporadic cases, says DG

PETALING JAYA - The Health Ministry (MOH) will be stepping up its surveillance to monitor Covid-19 infections in the community.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said although the number of sporadic cases is low, the ministry will continue its efforts to detect such cases early.

"Such surveillance activities will include sampling patients with influenza-like illness (ILI) in sentinel locations, which are the ministry's health clinics nationwide, and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) patients at all MOH hospitals.

"As of the 18th week of the epidemic, as many as 9,010 samples have been taken from ILI and SARI patients, out of which 81 cases or 0.9 per cent were found to be Covid-19 positive, " he said at a daily press briefing on Tuesday (May 12).

He compared this to the 13th week of the epidemic, where 8.7 per cent of SARI patients who were screened tested Covid-19 positive.

"The number of sporadic cases is not a lot, and in fact has been decreasing.We will be expanding our surveillance activities, to include sentinel sites, and we will monitor and hopefully detect (sporadic cases) at an early stage, " he said.

Dr Noor Hisham added that Covid-19 screening was also conducted on Health Ministry staff members, where 11,470 samples had been taken as of May 12.

Out of that number, 65 Health Ministry staff members were found to be positive.

He also said that patients who had to undergo emergency or partial emergency surgeries were also screened for Covid-19.

"As of May 12, there have been seven cases that were found to be Covid-19 positive out of 8,528 patients who were screened, " he said.

He added that out of 30,155 tests conducted in private laboratories, 95 cases (or 0.32 per cent) turned out positive.

Meanwhile, he added that 25,156 foreigners have so far been screened, with 1,211 cases tested positive.

He also said there have been four deaths involving foreigners while 712 cases have recovered.

