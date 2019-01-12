Malaysia's high cost of living due to weak ringgit, says Mahathir

Rahimy Rahim
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR - A weak ringgit is one of the reasons behind the high cost of living, says Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The Prime Minister said previously the ringgit was about RM3.80 to one US dollar.

"Now it is about RM4.20 to one US dollar and now everything that we want to buy has become expensive," he said after opening the Muslim Welfare Organisation of Malaysia (Perkim) 58th annual general meeting here yesterday.

Dr Mahathir was asked to comment on the findings of the National Worry Index survey that saw bread-and-butter issues topping the list with 86 per cent worried about the cost of basic needs and unaffordable homes, followed by the lack of job opportunities at 77 per cent.

The index - released by think-tank Emir Research - also showed that respondents were generally unsure if the country's future was on the right track.

To this, Dr Mahathir said those who were not confident with the way the government was implementing its promises could determine Pakatan Harapan's fate in the 15th General Election.

"If they are unsure, they can vote during the 15th General Election.

"They can vote to determine Pakatan's fate," he said, adding that it would take a full five-year term for the government to implement all of its election promises.

Dr Mahathir said Pakatan did not get the full picture when it was drafting its election manifesto.

"When we took over, we found more problems left by the previous government that are more damaging than we had expected. This is why it will take some time to achieve our goals," he said.

On a separate matter, the Prime Minister said the government was still studying amendments to

the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma) 2012.

"We do not simply want to release terrorists who will make bombs and detonate them here and there.

"We cannot give these individuals bail," he said.

Dr Mahathir added that those who were charged with sabotaging the economy despite there being no concrete support could be given bail and should not be detained for too long.

"At the moment, we want to reduce the detention period of 28 days," he said.

On Nov 6, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the government planned to reduce the remand period to 14 days for those detained under the Act.

Read more at https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2019/12/01/high-cost-of-living-d…

More about
Mahathir Mohamad cost of living Malaysian economy

TRENDING

Gossip mill: Carman Lee reveals if she would ever date Condor Heroes co-star Louis Koo - and other entertainment news this week
Carman Lee reveals if she would ever date Condor Heroes co-star Louis Koo
Trans-Cab driver loses job after punching and kicking car while hurling vulgarities
Trans-Cab driver loses job after punching and kicking car while hurling vulgarities
This Singaporean is a billionaire thanks to mobile video games and online shopping
This Singaporean is a billionaire thanks to mobile video games and online shopping
7 cheapest holiday destinations from Singapore for under $350 (all-inclusive)
7 cheapest holiday destinations from Singapore for under $350 (all-inclusive)
Rare reunion of members of defunct Taiwanese boy band The Little Tigers
Rare reunion of members of defunct Taiwanese boy band The Little Tigers
10 quirks and habits SQ girls have when they&#039;re not flying
10 quirks and habits SQ girls have when they're not flying
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
German man dies from infection after being licked by his dog: 2 people infected in S&#039;pore since 2017, both recovered
German man dies from infection after being licked by his dog: 2 people infected in S'pore since 2017, both recovered
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
Ice cream for an &#039;ice queen&#039;? Felicia Chin cheers Rui En up after her cat dies
Ice cream for an 'ice queen'? Felicia Chin cheers Rui En up after her cat dies
Man riding PMD on road &#039;punches&#039; BMW: &#039;Stay in your place, don&#039;t need to educate me&#039;
Man riding PMD on road 'punches' BMW: 'Stay in your place, don't need to educate me'

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

How this Singapore dad of 4 builds strong bond with every kid
How this Singapore dad of 4 builds strong bond with every kid
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
&#039;I&#039;m a little OCD&#039; - Jesseca Liu &amp; Jade Seah share the truth about married life
'I'm a little OCD' - Jesseca Liu & Jade Seah share the truth about married life
What can you save the most on when shopping in Johor Bahru?
What can you save the most on when shopping in JB?

Home Works

7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Vietnamese woman trades neighbour&#039;s 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour's 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it&#039;s &#039;exhausting&#039; and &#039;difficult&#039;
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it's 'exhausting' and 'difficult'
&#039;Driver did not sleep for 72 hours&#039;: Singapore mum shares coach bus horror story
Malaysia coach accident: Bus company refutes allegations that driver was sleep-deprived
&#039;You were such a gentleman&#039;: Godfrey Gao&#039;s sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
'You were such a gentleman': Godfrey Gao's sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief

SERVICES