Malaysia's highway operator Plus Expressways to cut toll rates by 18%, including at Tuas Second Link

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia's biggest highway operator Plus Expressways will lower tolls by 18 per cent at its highways from as early as Feb 1, including at the Tuas-Johor Second Link.

These highways also won't be hiking their tolls for the next 38 years as part of a deal with the government to extend the concession period for the operating companies, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Friday (Jan 17).

"The Cabinet decided on Jan 15 to lower tolls by 18 per cent for all private vehicle users on all Plus highways, as early as Feb 1. The implementation of the lowering of the tolls will be based on the approval of Plus shareholders," the statement said.

The move is likely to be popular in Malaysia as Plus runs eight highways, including Malaysia's longest tolled road that runs from southern Johor in the south to the Thai border in the north, called the North-South Expressway (NSE).

The government move forms part of an election promise by the 20-month old Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration to cut highway tolls, until they could be completely abolished, a PMO statement said.

PH is under pressure to tackle the high cost of living and for its failure to fulfil some of its major election promises, including lowering fees at tolled highways.

Malaysian sovereign fund Khazanah Nasional has a 51 per cent stake in Plus through its UEM Group subsidiary. The remaining 49 per cent is held by the state pension fund Employees Provident Fund (EPF).

Apart from the Second Link and NSE, Plus also operates two highways near capital Kuala Lumpur called the New Klang Valley Express and the Expressway Central Link.