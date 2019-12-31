Malaysia's Mahathir hits foreign policy speed bump after controversial Kuala Lumpur Summit

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad may have spent much of 2019 trying to keep a lid on domestic political battles, but as the year comes to an end his ruling coalition is finding itself caught up in diplomatic skirmishes as well.

At the centre of Pakatan Harapan's current foreign policy predicament is the fallout following a summit of Islamic nations it hosted earlier in December outside the auspices of the Saudi Arabia-dominated Organisation for Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Riyadh saw the Kuala Lumpur Summit as an affront to its de facto leadership of the Sunni Muslim world, especially since the leaders of its three top regional rivals - Qatar, Turkey and Iran - were invited to the forum and given the honour of delivering keynote speeches.

Despite receiving invitations, the Saudis - along with allies such as the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain - stayed away from the summit.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, who hatched the idea for the forum with Mahathir last year, pulled out at the last minute after reportedly coming under pressure from the Saudis.

While the tensions may have cooled somewhat, a new controversy emerged last week after Morocco voiced displeasure over the participation in the forum of two groups it deems as having jihadist links.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah on Saturday said he told his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita in a telephone conversation that the groups' participation did "not infer recognition by the Malaysian government".

Rounding off the list of countries bristling at Malaysia over the summit is India, which last week summoned the Southeast Asian country's charges d'affaires in New Delhi over Mahathir's comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's controversial new citizenship law.

On the sidelines of the event, the 94-year-old leader echoed Modi's rivals in claiming that the Citizenship Amendment Act discriminates against India's 200 million Muslims.