Malaysia's malls keeping decorations simple for Raya

PETALING JAYA - At least two major malls in Kuala Lumpur are taking a simple approach when it comes to putting up Hari Raya Aidilfitri decorations this year.

Unlike in the past, Suria KLCC is not putting up massive props it is known for.

Instead, it is opting for a near-minimalist approach as it opens its doors for business under the conditional movement control order (MCO) period.

Shoppers are reminded of the need to observe social distancing, along with a host of practices to maintain good hygiene.

"This year's Ramadan has been one of a kind for most Malaysians as many have had to weather through the season of abstinence without the typical traditions of past years such as the breaking fast at buffets or hosting gatherings with extended families, " said Suria KLCC Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Andrew Brien.

"As we pick ourselves back up and embrace the new norm, we are delighted to welcome everyone back, " he said in a statement.

Brien said the mall would be adhering to the Health Ministry's guidelines to ensure cleanliness and biosafety.

"We are constantly cleaning the areas and equipment that have direct contact with visitors, especially escalators, elevators and other common areas as the safety and health of our visitors are paramount.

"These are indeed challenging times and I want to thank the community for their continuous support.

"We will continue to be vigilant in implementing measures to ensure our business operations will not be interrupted while safeguarding the wellbeing of our shoppers and staff, " he said.

Brien, who also oversees Alamanda shopping centre in Putrajaya and Mesra Mall in Kerteh, Terengganu, said various promotions were in place to reward shoppers throughout the month.

He assured the people that business would operate as usual and that safety and hygiene aspects would be enhanced.

In the Raya spirit: People posing at MyTown KL’s Sampaikan Salam Aidilfitri installation. PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

Separately, MyTown KL in Cheras took on the challenge of translating the spirit of "hope, love and positivity" through its Sampaikan Salam Aidilfitri installation at Central Town.

In a statement, it said the installation was meant to highlight its Semanis Syawal kuih characters, in which heartfelt messages could be sent out to each other at a time when social distancing was the norm.

Four huge greeting cards adorned the mall's Central Town, with each card designed to host messages for family, friends and frontliners.

Shoppers are able to create selfie and wefie moments using the giant cards as a backdrop before sending digital greetings to their loved ones through social media.

