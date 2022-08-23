Malaysia's Najib Razak to begin 12-year jail term after apex court upholds guilty verdict in 1MDB-linked case

Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak on Tuesday (Aug 23) was ordered to serve his jail sentence, after the nation's highest court upheld his conviction on several counts of corruption involving a former unit of scandal-tainted fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

"These appeals are therefore unanimously dismissed and the conviction and sentence are affirmed," the Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat said on behalf of a five-judge panel.

The judges left the court after the judgement was read, and a stoic-looking Najib was immediately surrounded by family members.

His wife Rosmah Mansor – facing criminal cases of her own – as well as daughter Nooryana and sons Ashman and Nizar were present in court.

It was not immediately clear if he would be transported to prison immediately.

Previously, high-profile figures such as the reformist opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim were detained in Sungei Buloh prison, near Kuala Lumpur.

The Federal Court's ruling is a landmark moment in the the years-long effort by anti-corruption activists to bring to justice those responsible for the plunder of 1MDB, which was founded and controlled by Najib during his 2009-2018 tenure as prime minister.

The case involves some 42 million ringgit (S$13 million) that flowed from SRC International, a former subsidiary of the 1MDB state fund, to his personal accounts.

High Court Judge Nazlan Ghazali in 2020 sentenced the former prime minister to 12 years' jail and fined him 210 million ringgit for the abuse of power charge, 10 years' jail for each of the criminal breach of trust charges and 10 years' jail for each of the money laundering charges.

The jail terms are to run concurrently.

The SRC case is regarded as the least complex of the five trials linked to Najib from the scandal.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.