Malaysia's parliament in chaos as PM Muhyiddin Yassin refuses to allow debate on Covid-19 policies

Malaysia's parliament, sitting for the first time in eight months, descended into chaos on Monday (July 26) as opposition lawmakers accused Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin of royal insult for disallowing a debate during the special five-day session.

The sitting is being held after the king, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, urged the government to convene the legislature urgently to debate Covid-19 policies, against Muhyiddin's wishes for it to sit only after September.

The 222-seat lower house, the Dewan Rakyat, and the 70-seat upper house, the Dewan Negara, had been suspended since Sultan Abdullah approved a state of emergency in January that is due to expire on Aug 1.

Confusion among opposition lawmakers ensued after Takiyuddin Hassan, the de facto law minister, said the various emergency ordinances enacted since Jan 12 were revoked last Wednesday and would not be renewed after their expiry on Aug 1.

While opposition lawmakers insisted that the emergency ordinances can only be annulled through a vote in parliament, Takiyuddin said the revocation meant such action was no longer necessary.

Local media highlighted that a notice of the emergency annulment had yet to be published on the Attorney General Chambers' website.

Nearly a dozen opposition MPs including the 96-year-old former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad and the official opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim rose to make points of order at the start of Monday's session, which was meant to begin with a speech by Muhyiddin.

Mahathir slammed the Perikatan Nasional coalition as a failure, and bemoaned the design of the five-day sitting as it did not allow MPs enough time to raise the people's concerns, or to vote on remarks by Muhyiddin and other ministers.

Anwar, leader of the three-party Pakatan Harapan alliance, was among several MPs who charged that the king in his earlier decrees had called for a full parliamentary debate on the emergency and the government's Covid-19 policies, rather than for the legislature to sit merely to listen to speeches from ministers.

Takiyuddin had earlier said Muhyiddin received Sultan Abdullah's consent for a special sitting of parliament - which grants the prime minister the sole prerogative to decide the order of business during the session.

"To go against a royal decree is treasonous. The prime minister is quite brave. I don't want the Speaker to be embroiled in this rebellion," Anwar told Speaker Azhar Harun as he urged him to allow a vote on the speeches.

Faced with multiple lawmakers chastising him, Azhar briefly lost his cool, telling the opposition lawmakers he did not agree with any of their points of order.

Muhyiddin began his speech over an hour after the sitting began, as Azhar sought to mollify furious opposition lawmakers questioning Takiyuddin's comments on the emergency annulment.

In his 40-minute address, the 74-year-old leader did not address the opposition's assertions and instead detailed his administration's policies to combat the current health and economic crisis.

"The important thing is that we must show solidarity in facing these difficult times." he said. "Let's not argue and point fingers."

The prime minister went into Monday's sitting with questions remaining over whether he has the confidence of a majority of the legislature.

He depends on the powerful United Malays National Organisation - the party of the corruption-tainted former leader Najib Razak - but the party's president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi earlier in July said it no longer backs the ruling coalition.

Anwar and other opposition figures say Muhyiddin is seeking to delay any form of voting in parliament as long as possible as it would lay bare the fact that he does not command parliamentary support. Muhyiddin gained power after a political coup in March 2020 over a ruling coalition led by Mahathir.

Monday's sitting is being held as Malaysia remains in the throes of a Covid-19 crisis that continues to worsen. The country of 33 million crossed 1 million cumulative cases on Sunday, with the daily caseload hitting a record of 17,045.

Vaccination figures have offered some hope that the situation can be controlled in months: one third of all residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine while 16 per cent are fully vaccinated.

