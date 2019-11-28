Malaysia's Parliament finds many faults with 'flying car' project

KUALA LUMPUR - The "flying car" project received funding of RM20 million (S$6.5 million) from the government despite it being touted as a private initiative project, says Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

In a report tabled on Thursday (Nov 28) on the air mobility vehicle, the PAC said that although the Entrepreneur Development Minister Redzuan Mohd Yusof announced that the flying car project was a private-driven initiative, the Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology (MIGHT) approved a sum of RM20 million for investment in Aerodyne Ventures Sdn Bhd (AVSB).

AVSB, the company developing the project, received the money in November.

"It was acknowledged by the Economic Affairs Ministry that the funds were transferred to AVSB on Nov 1,2019," said the PAC in its report.

It added that the Minister had openly promoted AVSB since February this year.

However, the PAC said the government had not done due diligence on AVSB as to whether it had the financial, intellectual property rights, expertise or capacity to develop the flying car project.

"The PAC finds that the announcement on the flying car development project by the minister was done too early without detailed planning or informing the Cabinet about it.

"The Minister promoted the project as if it was a national project. The PAC found that this project is actually a private initiative," said the report.