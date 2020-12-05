Malaysia's parliament must debate motion to sit for more than one day on May 18, says MP

KOTA KINABALU - The decision for the Dewan Rakyat to sit only for one day is contrary to the Federal Constitution, says Batu Sapi MP Datuk Liew Vui Keong (pic).

He is calling for the debate on the motion of Parliament to sit for more than a day on May 18.

He said the decision for the House to sit for only one day that was conveyed by the Clerk of the Lower House through a letter dated April 17 is contrary to Article 62 (1) and (4) of the Federal Constitution on parliamentary procedure and is not subject to any other rules, especially the movement control orders (MCO).

"It is also unreasonable for MPs from Sabah to travel all the way and undergo Covid-19 tests in Kuala Lumpur several days before to merely have the House sit for a day," Liew said.

He said the sitting must be extended to eight days.

On another matter, Liew also said Parliament must debate Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said this debate takes precedence over all government business in Parliament, and if the government fails to command the majority, it has no authority from the people and cannot govern them.

He said among the reasons for this was because Malaysia practices the British Westminster model of governance which entails that the executive (government) must enjoy the confidence of the legislature (Parliament) in order to govern.

"Should the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government lack majority support in the Dewan Rakyat, it cannot form a government and therefore cannot proceed with any government business in the House," Liew said in a statement Monday (May 11).

Earlier, the Dewan Rakyat had accepted Dr Mahathir's motion to hold a vote of no confidence against Muhyiddin.

Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof, said the motion would be brought forward, but did not specify the date.

Ariff said he received two motions from Dr Mahathir on May 4.

The first was under Standing Order 4 to make a ruling that the Speaker remains until Parliament is dissolved.

The second was under Standing Order 27(3) that Muhyiddin does not command the support of the majority of the House.

"After scrutinising the explanations provided, I have decided that the motion under Standing Order 4 is rejected as it does not fulfil the criteria in the Standing Order.

"However, the motion under Standing Order 27(3) is accepted to be brought to the coming Dewan Rakyat meeting," Ariff said in a statement on May 8.