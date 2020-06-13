Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin to call snap polls? Can't rule out possibility, says Bersatu member

A Singapore media report that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin may call for a snap election to get a fresh mandate and minimise interference from his predecessor has got tongues wagging.

Most Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia members did not respond to The Star's requests for more information, although Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof came forward to say he was unaware of such plans.

However, the Bersatu supreme council member and Melaka chief also stressed that the possibility of Muhyiddin calling for a fresh mandate could not be ruled out.

"Not that I know of... but you can't rule out the possibility of seeking a fresh mandate," he told The Star when contacted Friday (June 12).

Earlier Friday, The Straits Times reported that Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, is gearing up for an election as early as this year.

Sources told the Singapore newspaper that Muhyiddin had made his intentions clear during the party's supreme council meeting on June 4, which was followed by briefings to divisional chiefs.

Bersatu supreme council member Wan Saiful Wan Jan had also confirmed with The Straits Times that Muhyiddin has been meeting with the "grassroots and has instructed all party leaders to ramp up (their) election preparation".

"I support the idea of having a general election as soon as possible, once we are safe from the coronavirus situation, as it will end the propaganda over legitimacy and help create a more stable Perikatan Nasional government," he was quoted as saying.

Attempts to contact Wan Saiful were unsuccessful as at press time.

Perikatan and rival Pakatan Harapan have both claimed that they command the majority in Parliament.

Earlier this week, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim claimed Pakatan has 107 MPs on its side.

At present, there are 91 MPs from Pakatan, nine from Parti Warisan Sabah, five former Bersatu MPs led by sacked party chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, two from Parti Sarawak Bersatu and one MP from Upko.

Muhyiddin was sworn in as Prime Minister on March 1 following the fall of the Pakatan government.

This came after he took Bersatu out of the Pakatan coalition, which was followed by 11 MPs quitting PKR, which meant that it no longer had a majority in Parliament.