Malaysia's PM thanks youths for helping to fight Covid-19 outbreak

PETALING JAYA - The government appreciates the contribution of youths who stepped forward to help society face the Covid-19 outbreak together, says Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in conjunction with National Youth Day on May 15.

"Many youths are involved as frontliners in the health, security, voluntary, sanitation and community sectors.

"Not forgetting those who have contributed ideas that are creative and innovative that helped to facilitate matters in society," the Prime Minister said in a recorded video message for National Youth Day posted on his Facebook page.

Muhyiddin also praised the contribution from youth leaders, artists, religious scholars and social media influencers who helped to create awareness among Malaysians on the importance of staying home and ensuring the conditional movement control order (MCO) would be successful.

"You are all unsung heroes. Well done and congratulations," he said.

The Prime Minister said May 15 was a significant day for all youths, and the government had made plans to celebrate the day.

However, the Covid-19 outbreak had caused the celebration plans to be postponed.

He said the planned theme for this year, Dekad Ini, Dekad Anda (This Decade, Your Decade), showed how much the government appreciated the role and contributions of the young.

He also said the youths of today must accept the new normal that was taking place all over the world due to Covid-19.

"This means your lifestyle and way of work need to change with the current times, especially during the conditional MCO.

"That is why the government has taken proactive measures not just to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection but to also ensure that the youths are not left behind," he added.

Muhyiddin said a survey by the Youth and Sports Ministry through the Institute for Youth Research Malaysia in March showed that 95.8 per cent of youths supported the financial initiatives through stimulus packages to empower the economy for youths affected by the outbreak.

He added that 78.7 per cent of youths also said that such initiatives could help revive the nation's economy.

"These findings do little to illustrate that the plans made by this government are in line with the expectations of youths.

"However, I believe, there is still a lot of effort we need to put together to address the situation after the Covid-19 outbreak," he said.

Muhyiddin said he hoped the almost RM10 billion (S$3.3 billion) allocation announced by the government would be beneficial to youths.

