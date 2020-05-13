Malaysia's police do poli-sing instead

PETALING JAYA - A police music video rendition of Ramadan Datang by Indonesian singer Tompi has been well received by the public since it was uploaded on the RMP (Royal Malaysia Police) TV channel over YouTube on April 23.

With a slight tweak in lyrics, the song drove home the message for the public to comply with the movement control order (MCO) and to stay home to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission.

RMP music director Asst Supt Mesmoro Edward said production seemed like a race against time as the video had to be shot in a single evening.

The scenes, he said, were shot at the marching grounds of the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) in Kuala Lumpur and other areas in the city on April 18 before the start of the fasting month.

Further complicating the production was the requirement for social distancing among all those involved in the video.

"All the band members were involved in Ops Covid-19 duties. That was the only time everybody was available for a shoot.

"The music composition was also completed in just a week, including practice sessions," he added.

ASP Mesmoro, who was also the main singer, said the instruments were chosen to reflect the multiracial culture of the country.

"The only ones we didn't have time to use were instruments from Sabah and Sarawak," he said.

While ASP Mesmoro handled the musical composition, Selangor CID chief Senior Asst Comm Datuk Fadzil Ahmat was in charge of tweaking the lyrics.

The senior officer, who also previously penned the tongue-in-cheek Aku Memang Police song, a cover of Aku Budak Kampung, said the video was completed within five days from the start of the shooting date.

"When the song was released, people were not really allowed to go out. Even though now people are allowed to go out, the basic message of the song is to say that the MCO is still on, and for the public to co-operate, regardless of the type of MCO that is being enforced currently.

"As much as you can, stay at home," he said.

SAC Fadzil also said that one of the reasons for the music video was content for their YouTube page.

"The channel was created so that we can give information to the public," he said, adding that the channel is primarily used to address issues that have gone viral.

When asked if there were other musical projects being planned, SAC Fadzil responded: "If time permits, there will be something. You must remember that I am a policeman first."

"This (music) is not my core job. I did it as an initiative to find a new perspective to do crime prevention and share information.

"But my core duty is policing," he said.

