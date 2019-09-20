Malaysia's Queen: It's important to be humble and nice to all

KUALA LUMPUR - It was a resplendent room inside Istana Negara and the interviewee was dressed in an elegant floral baju kurung.

It was none other than the Queen, but Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was warm and easygoing throughout the two-hour interview.

It was her simple upbringing that made her who she is today, she said, adding that despite growing up as a princess, she had a normal childhood.

"My father was strict with us. We had a normal upbringing, " she told The Star.

Tunku Azizah is the daughter of the late Johor Ruler Sultan Iskandar ibni Almarhum Sultan Ismail and the sister of current Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar.

She said she and her husband, Yang di-Pertuan Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had practised a simple lifestyle since they got married 33 years ago.