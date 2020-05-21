Malaysia's railway workers get $160 payment for Hari Raya

PETALING JAYA - Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) employees will receive a special one-off payment of RM500 (S$160) in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri, says Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

The Transport Minister said the government had agreed to give the special financial aid to 6,000 KTMB employees.

"This payment will be directly deposited into the bank accounts of KTMB employees starting May 21, together with employees' salary for the month of May.

"The ministry cares for the conditions of KTMB employees as they have to face the challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic, " he said on his Facebook page yesterday.Dr Wee hoped the one-off payment could help uplift KTMB employees, especially those celebrating Hari Raya.

