Malaysia's Senior Minister warns of U-turns and fines

PETALING JAYA - Those attempting unapproved balik kampung interstate travel will be ordered to turn back by the police - and slapped with compounds on the spot.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who announced that the "double whammy" was enforced yesterday, said that except for those who had received police permission to attend to emergencies, there would be no compromise on such travel.

He said the National Security Council decided that police could issue compound notices to motorists who were asked to turn back at roadblocks.

He said those who somehow managed to get to their hometowns using alternative routes would be dealt with when they return.

"There are many who are still adamant about wanting to travel back to their hometowns despite being advised against it repeatedly.

"Police will no longer open up any space for permission for interstate travel except for absolute emergency cases with prior police permission," Ismail Sabri told his daily press briefing yesterday.

Despite interstate travel being barred during the conditional movement control order (MCO), 2,412 vehicles attempting to cross state lines were ordered to turn back by the police on Wednesday.

The minister said 1,300 people were also reported to have queued up at the Kuantan district police headquarters that day to get permission to travel to their hometowns.

"Let me stress that interstate travel is not allowed at all, except for emergencies," he said.

Reiterating that there would be no compromise on the issue, he cited the case of a pregnant woman who travelled from Ampang to her hometown in Kelantan being tested positive for Covid-19.

Ismail Sabri said police had set up 149 interstate roadblocks nationwide with 271,646 vehicles checked so far.

On the mandatory quarantine for those entering the country from June 1, he said while Malaysian citizens must pay 50 per cent of the hotel fees or RM75 (S$24) daily, persons with disabilities would be exempted from paying.

"However, Malaysia My Second Home pass holders must bear the full cost of the mandatory quarantine at any of the hotels listed," he said.

Since April 3, some 38,512 Malaysians who returned from abroad had gone through the 14-day mandatory quarantine with 30,595 completing it so far.

