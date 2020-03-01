Malaysia's Seremban now officially a city

Aerial view of Seremban town.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Sarban Singh
The Star/Asia News Network

SEREMBAN - Former Seremban Municipal Council (MPS) president Datuk Zazali Salehudin has been appointed the first mayor of Seremban after it was officially declared a city on Wednesday (Jan 1).

Zazali, who was MPS president since Aug 2018, had previously served as Jempol Municipal Council president.

The state administration merged the Seremban and Nilai municipal councils to pave the way for the setting up of the Seremban City Council.

Back in April 2012, the Cabinet together with the Housing, Urban Well-being and Local Government Ministry approved an application by the state government for city status for Seremban.

However, despite the approval from the federal authorities, then mentri besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan decided against declaring Seremban a city and instead worked on improving the public infrastructure and basic amenities here.

It finally decided that Seremban would be given city status on Jan 14, 2019, but this was again deferred when Pakatan Harapan swept to power in the general election in May 2018.

More about
malaysia mayor

TRENDING

Man to be charged for alleged murder in Sengkang condo
Man to be charged for alleged murder in Sengkang condo
Police called in to Hougang McDonald&#039;s outlet after customer shouts at staff about changing his order
Police called in to Hougang McDonald's outlet after customer shouts at staff about changing his order
f(x)&#039;s Amber Liu speaks out on dark side of K-pop and bandmate Sulli&#039;s death: &#039;I miss her a lot&#039;
f(x)'s Amber Liu speaks out on dark side of K-pop and bandmate Sulli's death: 'I miss her a lot'
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Joey Wong an &#039;ugly duckling&#039; and which local female star looked like Jack Ma as a child?
Joey Wong an 'ugly duckling' and which local female star looked like Jack Ma as a child?
Sengkang resident&#039;s $500 tent removed from carpark by town council due to security concern
Sengkang resident's $500 tent removed from carpark by town council due to security concern
Family served uncooked chicken due to faulty steam oven at Lao Huo Tang restaurant
Family served uncooked chicken due to faulty steam oven at Lao Huo Tang restaurant
Married Taiwanese actor Mike He seen behaving intimately with another woman
Married Taiwanese actor Mike He seen behaving intimately with another woman
Malaysian woman lost 30kg but felt weak and unhappy... until she started lifting weights
Malaysian woman lost 30kg but felt weak and unhappy... until she started lifting weights
Chinese man&#039;s corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Chinese man's corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Would you use a cow dung face wash? They do in India
Would you use a cow dung face wash? They do in India

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Get Out!! Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng&#039;s granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng's granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Ikea goes traditional with pork belly rice, KFC drops limited-edition Nyonya chicken &amp; other deals this week
Ikea goes traditional with pork belly rice, KFC drops limited-edition Nyonya chicken & other deals this week
It took 9 years, but this Malaysian man lost 85kg and reclaimed his life
It took 9 years, but this Malaysian man lost 85kg and reclaimed his life

Home Works

5 ways to use a dehumidifier and how to extend its lifespan
5 ways to use a dehumidifier and how to extend its lifespan
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Ignorant tourists &amp; forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Ignorant tourists & forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment

SERVICES