Malaysia's Seremban now officially a city

SEREMBAN - Former Seremban Municipal Council (MPS) president Datuk Zazali Salehudin has been appointed the first mayor of Seremban after it was officially declared a city on Wednesday (Jan 1).

Zazali, who was MPS president since Aug 2018, had previously served as Jempol Municipal Council president.

The state administration merged the Seremban and Nilai municipal councils to pave the way for the setting up of the Seremban City Council.

Back in April 2012, the Cabinet together with the Housing, Urban Well-being and Local Government Ministry approved an application by the state government for city status for Seremban.

However, despite the approval from the federal authorities, then mentri besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan decided against declaring Seremban a city and instead worked on improving the public infrastructure and basic amenities here.

It finally decided that Seremban would be given city status on Jan 14, 2019, but this was again deferred when Pakatan Harapan swept to power in the general election in May 2018.