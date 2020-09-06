Malaysia's Sultan Abdullah calls on nation to stand united amid recovery efforts

PETALING JAYA - Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s official birthday was celebrated differently this year as Malaysians embraced the new normal amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although all celebrations have been postponed in accordance with the conditional movement control order (MCO), greetings and well-wishes poured in for the King from leaders and people across the country, as well as foreign envoys.

In his birthday message, Sultan Abdullah expressed hope that Malaysians of all races, religious beliefs and cultures would continue to maintain prosperity and unity.

In a statement issued by Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, Sultan Abdullah also called on all Malaysians to stand united in helping the government in economic recovery efforts for the well-being of the people and the country.

Ahmad Fadil said His Majesty also urged the people to remain patient and disciplined, keep up with the new normal practices and obey all directives issued by the government to contain and break the chain of Covid-19.

“His Majesty commends the commitment and sacrifices of the security and front line personnel in the fight against the pandemic.

“Sultan Abdullah prays that Malaysia will continue to be protected from all kinds of threats and be blessed with lasting prosperity and unity,” he added.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin extended his best wishes to Sultan Abdullah.

“I pray that His Majesty will be given the strength and blessings to continue to reign in greatness, sovereignty and prosperity,” he said in a Facebook post.

Muhyiddin also expressed his hope that Sultan Abdullah, Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and all the royal family members would always be protected by the Almighty and be blessed with good health and longevity.

DIRGAHAYU TUANKU. Patik mewakili seluruh rakyat jelata merafakkan sembah setinggi-tinggi tahniah sempena Sambutan Ulang... Posted by Muhyiddin Yassin on Sunday, 7 June 2020

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong also extended his well-wishes to the King.

In a Facebook post, Dr Wee said he and everyone from the ministry congratulated the King on his birthday.

DIRGAHAYU TUANKU Merafak Sembah dan Setinggi-Tinggi Ucapan Tahniah KEBAWAH DULI YANG MAHA MULIA SERI PADUKA BAGINDA... Posted by Wee Ka Siong on Sunday, 7 June 2020

On behalf of PKR and Pakatan Harapan, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim hoped that Sultan Abdullah, Tunku Azizah and the rest of the royal family would continue to enjoy blessings, good health, prosperity and sovereignty.

“May His Majesty continue to rule fairly and justly, and continue to occupy the highest position according to the country’s Constitution, in line with the royal institution’s role as the defender of Islam and the symbol of peace and prosperity of all ethnicities in the country.

"We pledge our undivided loyalty and allegiance to the institution of constitutional monarchy. Long live the King,” Anwar said in a statement.

Merafak Sembah dan setinggi-tinggi tahniah sempena Sambutan Ulang Tahun Hari Keputeraan Rasmi Kebawah Duli Yang Maha... Posted by Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday, 7 June 2020

The Dean of Diplomatic Corps in Malaysia, Prof Qaley Allahverdiyev, on behalf of his fellow ambassadors and high commissioners in Malaysia, conveyed their prayers for the protection and prosperity of the country and all Malaysians under the wise leadership of the King.

In their message, the foreign ambassadors and high commissioners also noted that Malaysia continued to play an important role, not only in the region but also in the international scene.

“We, as official representatives of our countries, witness and appreciate very much the strong commitment of Your Majesty’s government in enhancing the Malaysian statehood and other achievements.

“Your Majesty, once again may I convey to you the most sincere congratulations and best wishes for good health and happiness on this auspicious occasion,” said Allahverdiyev, who is the Azerbaijan ambassador to Malaysia.

Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina Emir Hadzikadunic also extended his heartiest congratulations and warmest wishes to His Majesty’s by praying for his good health and happiness.

“Bosnia and Herzegovina prays for the prosperity and protection of Malaysia under his wise leadership. Daulat Tuanku!” he said on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/EmirHadzikadun2/status/1269808921306296320

Asean’s official Twitter account posted a birthday wish to Sultan Abdullah and noted how a ceremony was usually held to honour His Majesty with awards and recognitions bestowed to his loyal subjects who had contributed immensely to the nation.

https://twitter.com/ASEAN/status/1269086714812870656

Other people have also taken to social media to send their heartiest wishes to the King.

“I’m saving all the sweet photos of His Majesty and Raja Permaisuri Agong.

"We’re lucky to have a King who understands the people and a Queen who becomes a role model for everyone.

“Any home can be a castle when the King and Queen are in love. Happy birthday, Tuanku!” Nur Aimuni said on Twitter.

