Malaysia's Utusan Group ceases operations, staff told to vacate offices by 1pm on Wednesday

The Utusan Malaysia headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Oct 9, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - Employees of Malaysia's Utusan Group were told to pack up their belongings and leave the office by 1pm on Wednesday (Oct 9) as the cash-strapped company officially ceased operations.

Executive chairman Abd Aziz Sheikh Fadzir said poor cash flow, mounting debts and declining sales led to its board of directors on Monday approving the Creditor's Voluntary Liquidation proposal and appointing UHY Advisory (KL) as interim liquidator.

"This step had to be taken because the board of directors were of the view that the company is no longer solvent to continue business.

"For that reason, the company will cease operations on Wednesday, 9 October 2019," said Datuk Abd Aziz in a statement.

Utusan publishes Utusan Malaysia, one of the country's oldest Malay language newspapers. It also publishes tabloid Kosmo!.

Mr Abd Aziz said that since a few years back, Utusan Melayu had gone through the most critical business period since it started operating 80 years ago.

The situation worsened after May 2018, he said, adding that much effort was made to put the company in a more stable position but to no avail.

Among the steps taken were to offer the Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS), which saw more than 700 workers being let go, he said.

"The company has also sold off assets belonging to the company and group to support the capital and get a sufficient cash flow.

"However, the declining daily circulation of Utusan Malaysia and Kosmo! and the target of RM4 million (S$1.32 million) advertisements per month which we failed to achieve caused Utusan's cash flow to become more critical," he said.

This not only caused the workers' salaries to be delayed but also created unpaid debts, he said, adding that the company is now facing various legal actions by creditors.

The workers were told that their eligibility for termination benefits was subject to the provisions of the law and that this would be handled by the liquidators.

The liquidators will be holding a briefing for all workers on Oct 30 at 3pm at the company premises, said Mr Abd Aziz.

"Any further questions can be brought up during this briefing session," he said.

Utusan Malaysia was first published as Utusan Melayu in Jawi in 1939 in Singapore.

It was founded by Mr Yusof Ishak, who later became the first president of Singapore, and Mr Abdul Rahim Kajai, known as the father of Malay journalism.

Its office was relocated to Kuala Lumpur in 1959. The romanised version of Utusan Melayu, Utusan Malaysia, started printing on Sept 1, 1967.

More about
malaysia MEDIA

TRENDING

Obsessed fan finds Japanese idol&#039;s home by zooming in on her eyes
Obsessed fan finds Japanese idol's home by zooming in on her eyes
Speeding PMD user crashes into toddler along HDB corridor in Boon Lay
Speeding PMD user crashes into toddler along HDB corridor in Boon Lay
Russian ex-wife of Kelantan Sultan claims she pawned wedding ring to pay for medical bills while pregnant
Russian ex-wife of Kelantan Sultan claims she pawned wedding ring to pay for medical bills while pregnant
US bride finds groom &#039;sexually assaulting&#039; bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway
US bride finds groom 'sexually assaulting' bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway
Thai zoo solves mystery of celebrity panda&#039;s death
Thai zoo solves mystery of celebrity panda's death
Boy sneaks onto rooftop of Jurong West HDB block, friends dare him to jump
Boy sneaks onto rooftop of Jurong West HDB block, friends dare him to jump
McDonald&#039;s jammies all sold out, Singaporeans not lovin&#039; it
McDonald's jammies all sold out, Singaporeans not lovin' it
ITE student stabs schoolmate as dispute turns violent
ITE student stabs schoolmate as dispute turns violent
&#039;Smiley&#039; youth who slashed employee&#039;s face at moneylending company in Tanjong Pagar arrested
'Smiley' youth who slashed employee's face at moneylending company in Tanjong Pagar arrested
Netizens accuse Faye Wong&#039;s 13-year-old daughter of visiting a nightclub
Netizens accuse Faye Wong's 13-year-old daughter of visiting a nightclub
Delivery rider makes police report after he was &#039;hypnotised&#039; into donating $300 to old man from KL
Delivery rider makes police report after he was 'hypnotised' into donating $300 to old man from KL
Man, 68, falls to his death at shopping mall in Johor
Man, 68, falls to his death at shopping mall in Johor

LIFESTYLE

Make that Chanel pay for itself: How this Singaporean is earning money through her designer bags
Make that Chanel pay for itself: How this Singaporean is earning money through her designer bags
Instagrammable places in Bangkok that aren&#039;t the floating markets, Grand Palace and Maeklong Railway Market
Instagrammable places in Bangkok that aren't the floating markets, Grand Palace and Maeklong Railway Market
Should e-scooters be banned in Singapore? 5 alternatives to an outright ban
Should e-scooters be banned in Singapore? 5 alternatives to an outright ban
Walk on the dark side: 3 super creepy Asian ghost tours
Walk on the dark side: 3 super creepy Asian ghost tours

Home Works

10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special
These HDB flats have walls that wow
These HDB flats have walls that wow

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong&#039;s more important
No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong's more important
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
China dad tries to beat daughter&#039;s puppy to death over mounting vet bill
China dad tries to beat daughter's puppy to death over mounting vet bill
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend&#039;s third &#039;testicle&#039; - a tumour
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend's third 'testicle' - a tumour

SERVICES