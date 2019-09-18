Malindo Air confirms data breach, exposing millions of passengers' personal data

Subsidiaries of Indonesian low-cost airline Lion Air have suffered a massive data breach, resulting in the information of millions of passengers - including passport details, home addresses and phone numbers - being leaked onto data exchange forums last month.

Malindo Air CEO Chandran Rama Muthy confirmed the leak, saying that the airline was in the middle of carrying out an investigation into the matter and had already reached out to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) on Tuesday.

"We found out about this breach last week. We and a third party vendor are checking as we speak, and will come up with a statement soon. We will advise passengers accordingly as per the investigation outcome," he told the South China Morning Post, adding that it was yet unknown how many passengers' details had been leaked.

Chandran said that Malindo Air would also be hiring an independent cybersecurity firm to do a full forensic analysis into the nature of the leak.

"This is a very serious offence."

The files of passengers who flew with Thai Lion Air and Malindo Air, subsidiaries of Lion Air, were uploaded and stored in an open Amazon Web Services bucket, a public cloud storage resource.