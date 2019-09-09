Mammoth rally expected in KL this Friday

In a picture taken on March 5, 2019, Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan (left) and PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man pose for a photo before their meeting at Menara Dato Onn in Kuala Lumpur.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Zakiah Koya
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - The stage is set for the inking of a formal political co-operation between the country's two biggest Malay-based parties, with an open invitation to everyone and an attendance expected to number over 10,000 people.

All leaders and representatives of Umno and PAS divisions from around the country will converge at the Putra World Trade Centre on Friday for a two-day meeting called "Himpunan Penyatuan Ummah" (Ummah Unity Gathering).

Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said his party and PAS would sign a charter and a memorandum of understanding to forge a long-term co-operation between the two parties, which were once nemeses.

"This is a political co-operation and not a political coalition.

"It will be an inclusive kind of meet where all parties, races and religions will also be invited to be part of the co-operation," he said.

(A charter in a political party generally spells out the roles and responsibilities in a clear, measurable way.)

A poster for the gathering with the #HPU914 from the organisers on social media urged everyone to wear white, adding that it was open to "all citizens, political parties and NGOs".

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the coming together of Umno and PAS in an organised mammoth rally was the first step in fostering unity among the Malay Muslims.

"No political pact yet. We want to promote political awareness and unity (among the Malays) first. And then, we want to promote true and good values among the Muslims and the non-Muslims.

"We will also have positive engagement with all members of Barisan Nasional, Gagasan Sejahtera, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and Gagasan Bersatu Sabah," said Annuar, who is also Ketereh MP.

He said they were expecting a crowd of "at least 10,000".

"We are expecting more and we are prepared for all eventualities. We have 1,000 of our own uniformed volunteers - from Umno and PAS volunteer squads - to control the crowd.

"We are also talking to the police and City Hall," said Annuar.

He said despite the gathering seemingly centred around Umno and PAS, representatives from other communities would also be invited.

"We will also invite Pakatan Harapan representatives to be part of our gathering. We want everyone to know that this is not only about Umno and PAS," said Annuar.

However, MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said as far as he was concerned, MCA was not part of the gathering.

"This (gathering) is strictly a co-operation between Umno and PAS," said Dr Wee.

MIC president Tan Sri S. Vigneswaran insisted that although he would probably attend the signing, he would only be there as a witness and not play any role in the deal.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the gathering was to formalise the political co-operation between Umno and PAS and put this down in writing.

"The Himpunan Penyatuan Ummah is a show of strength. The signing of the deal may not be legally binding but it is a show of commitment by party leaders, supported by the grassroots," said Takiyuddin.

According to those privy to details of the gathering, there was a worry that PWTC would not be big enough to handle the crowd of party supporters and those sympathetic to their cause.

"We have told everyone that only those with passes can enter PWTC but we are expecting the crowd to spill onto the streets. We are working with the authorities to ensure that everything will be peaceful.

"The 'ceramah perdana' on Friday night is expected to draw quite a big crowd as we intend to rile up Pakatan with our numbers.

"We are expecting to see all levels of PWTC filled up. We are also expecting many to stay overnight after the lecture.

"Those from Umno will likely put up in hotels around PWTC and PAS members at various designated places in the city. There will be many from NGOs as well," said the source.

More about
malaysia UMNO

TRENDING

Christopher Lee didn&#039;t want kids initially out of love for Fann Wong
Christopher Lee didn't want kids initially out of love for Fann Wong
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
Woman arrested for dangerous driving: Resident describes her as &#039;cold and aloof&#039;
Woman arrested for dangerous driving: Resident describes her as 'cold and aloof'
Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
M&#039;sian commando&#039;s widow finds out she is pregnant two days after his tragic death
M'sian commando's widow finds out she is pregnant two days after his tragic death
Mistress sued for $2m says wife of lover bribed tenant to get details of money he had given her
Mistress sued for $2m says wife of lover bribed tenant to get details of money he had given her
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
Chinese man&#039;s blood turns milky-white after eating 4 mooncakes every day despite kidney problems
Chinese man's blood turns milky-white after eating 4 mooncakes every day despite kidney problems
Jean Yip&#039;s daughter Cheryl Wee gives birth to baby No. 2
Jean Yip's daughter Cheryl Wee gives birth to baby No. 2
Aaron Kwok dancing to Baby Shark might be the purest thing you&#039;ll see today
Aaron Kwok dancing to Baby Shark might be the purest thing you'll see today
Lawrence Wong says bubble tea made his face sag, but he hasn&#039;t stopped drinking it
Lawrence Wong says bubble tea made his face sag, but he hasn't stopped drinking it

LIFESTYLE

How much do you need to buy your first home in Singapore?
How much do you need to buy your first home in Singapore?
Mom&#039;s Touch - the fast food joint that wants to replace your mum&#039;s cooking
Mom's Touch - the fast food joint that wants to replace your mum's cooking
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
McDonald&#039;s offers 40 days of 1-for-1 deals &amp; other deals this week
McDonald's offers 40 days of 1-for-1 deals & other deals this week

Home Works

House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Homeowner uses diaper to stop aircon leak and other useful diaper #lifehacks
Diaper hack? Homeowner uses diaper to stop aircon leak
Elephants trample crowd at Sri Lanka parade, at least 18 injured
Elephants trample crowd at Sri Lanka parade, at least 18 injured
Malaysian driver slammed for not honking at fellow driver who fell asleep at the wheel
Malaysian driver slammed for not honking at fellow driver who fell asleep at the wheel
China mum sells off twin babies for $12,600, buys new phone
China mum sells off twin babies for $12,600, buys new phone

SERVICES