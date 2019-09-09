Mammoth rally expected in KL this Friday

PETALING JAYA - The stage is set for the inking of a formal political co-operation between the country's two biggest Malay-based parties, with an open invitation to everyone and an attendance expected to number over 10,000 people.

All leaders and representatives of Umno and PAS divisions from around the country will converge at the Putra World Trade Centre on Friday for a two-day meeting called "Himpunan Penyatuan Ummah" (Ummah Unity Gathering).

Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said his party and PAS would sign a charter and a memorandum of understanding to forge a long-term co-operation between the two parties, which were once nemeses.

"This is a political co-operation and not a political coalition.

"It will be an inclusive kind of meet where all parties, races and religions will also be invited to be part of the co-operation," he said.

(A charter in a political party generally spells out the roles and responsibilities in a clear, measurable way.)

A poster for the gathering with the #HPU914 from the organisers on social media urged everyone to wear white, adding that it was open to "all citizens, political parties and NGOs".