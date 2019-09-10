Man, 68, falls to his death at shopping mall in Johor

JOHOR BARU - Shoppers and store attendants were shocked when an elderly man fell to his death in Plaza Pelangi on Tuesday (Oct 8).

The case was confirmed by Johor Baru (South) OCPD Asst Comm Shahurinain, who said that the Police received a MERS999 call at 6pm from the public, alerting them that someone had fallen to their death in the mall.

"Upon arrival of the police at the scene, it was found that the individual who had fallen had already succumbed to his injuries," he said.

The deceased, Tan San Choy, 68, is believed to have committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of the mall.

"The case is currently under investigation, and is classed under sudden death," he said adding that the body is now at Sultanah Aminah hospital for autopsy.

The police are currently looking for any immediate family members and relatives of the deceased.

Anyone with information on the case may proceed to the nearest police station.

Those needing help can call the Befrienders KL at 03-7956 8145 or 04-281 5161/1108 in Penang or 05-547 7933/7955 in Ipoh or email sam@befrienders.org.my.