Man and 3-year-old daughter burnt to death in Penang expressway crash

Firemen at the scene of the accident near Kepala Batas yesterday.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

A father and his daughter were killed while the mother escaped unhurt when the car the family were travelling in crashed into a road divider near Kepala Batas here of the North-South Expressway heading towards the north.

The deceased identified as Yeap Boon Kwan, 23, and his daughter Yeap Jing Xuan, three, were trapped inside the burning car while Yeap's wife Chan Sin Yee, 29, was unhurt in the 10am incident yesterday.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department operations officer Mohd Fauzi Suid said the car was totally burnt.

North Seberang Prai OCPD Asst Comm Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the driver had probably lost control of his MPV before it crashed into the left side of the road divider and went up in flames.

"The driver and his daughter, who was seated behind were burnt to death while his wife, who was in the front passenger seat, escaped unhurt.

"The bodies have been sent for a postmortem at the Forensics Unit in Kepala Batas Hospital."

ACP Noorzainy said the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987 for dangerous driving.

He urged the public who have information involving the accident to call 04-574 1427 or the nearest police station.

"We also want to urge road users to always abide by the traffic rules and stay alert while driving to prevent accidents, " he added.

