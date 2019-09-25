Man believed to be human trafficker shot dead in Malaysia

SERDANG, Malaysia - A syndicate member, believed to have been a part of a human trafficking ring, was killed during a shootout with the police.

It is believed that the suspect, a Malaysian, tried to ram his vehicle into the police when they attempted to arrest him at the scene here in Puchong Jaya at around 7.30pm on Tuesday (Sept 24).

Shots were fired in response, leading to the man's death.

It is believed that eight foreigners who were also in the car were detained.

Sources said one of the eight was injured during the shootout and had been sent to the hospital for treatment.

A female storekeeper near the scene of the shooting said she ran for her life after hearing gunshots.

"All I saw after that was the police approaching the car, with them shouting for those inside to get out, " said the storekeeper.

Another bystander likened the gunshots to "firework noises".

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador confirmed the incident with the media.

Serdang OCPD Asst Comm Ismadi Borhan, when contacted, said that an official statement on the incident would be issued by the police soon.