Man collapses and dies at Penang Hill

GEORGE TOWN - A Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) staff member collapsed and died while on duty at the Heritage Trail of Penang Hill on Thursday (Nov 21).

L. Krishnan, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paya Terubong Fire Station chief Muzamer Mohd Salleh said they received a call from a medical team that was at the location of the incident at about 1.09pm, requesting assistance to bring down the body from the top of the hill.

"When we arrived, the victim was already pronounced dead by the medical officer," he said when contacted.

Muzamer said a four-wheel-drive vehicle, a MERS vehicle and 10 personnel from the Paya Terubong Fire Station were dispatched to the location to help retrieve the body.

He said the body was successfully brought down after almost two hours as the trail was difficult and steep.

A team of community police in the nearby area also assisted in the operation.