Man crashes yellow Ferrari on KL road in heavy rain

KUALA LUMPUR - A 66-year-old general manager of a company crashed his yellow Ferrari 458 near the Kerinchi Link on Sunday (Nov 17).

It is learnt that the driver had lost control of the luxury car while heading towards Sungai Besi from Bangsar and crashed the vehicle against a road divider at around 12.30am.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Asst Comm Zulkefly Yahya said the crash caused serious damage to the car, including at its bumper, bonnet, lower-arm, water tank, engine, front windscreen and its fender.

"The driver did not suffer any injuries.

"Investigations showed that the incident occurred during heavy rain," he said when contacted Monday (Nov 18).

Action has been taken against the driver, ACP Zulkefly added.