Man detained for unruly behaviour on Malindo flight

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Farik Zolkepli
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - A 23-year-old man was detained after he became unruly during a Malindo Air flight from Langkawi to Subang on Sunday (Aug 19) night.

It is learnt that the passenger was drinking a yellow liquid from a bottle of mineral water during the flight.

Petaling Jaya OCPD Asst Comm Mohd Zani Che Din said a flight attendant approached the man and told him not do so.

"When she confronted the passenger, she could detect the smell of an alcoholic beverage from the water bottle. However, the passenger continued to drink from the bottle even after being told off repeatedly, " he said when contacted.

"He then threw the bottle towards her but it missed. Before the plane taxied to a stop, the man shouted at the flight attendant using crude words, " ACP Mohd Zani said.

ACP Mohd Zani said that the flight attendant then sought the assistance of the airline's security personnel, who detained the suspect and handed him over to the police.

"She then lodged a report on the matter, " he said.

