Malaysian man fined $2,600 for storing 55 sex videos in his phone

Illustration photo.
PHOTO: Pixabay
Hanis Zainal
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR - A mobile phone shop owner was fined RM8,250 (S$2,686) at the Magistrate's Court here on Wednesday (Oct 30), for possessing more than 50 lewd videos in his phone.

See Foo Hoong, 36, pleaded guilty when the charge was read in front of Magistrate Nur Farahain Razlan.

See was charged under Section 292 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of a maximum of three years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

According to the charge sheet, See was found to have 55 obscene videos in an iPhone X at an Old Town White Coffee branch at Bandar Baru Sri Petaling on Oct 25, 2018.

According to the statement of facts, police and officers from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) had gone to see See at the Old Town White Coffee branch to investigate him under an offence related to Section 233 of the MCMC Act 1998 for distributing prohibited content.

During the investigation, the authorities seized the phone from See and found 55 obscene videos on the phone after a forensic analysis was conducted on the phone.

MCMC prosecuting officer Nazrul Nizam Zameri asked for a deterrent sentence to be handed to See as a lesson for the accused and the public.

See's lawyer KT Tang then asked for a lesser sentence, seeing that this was the accused's first offence.

Tang said that See also has to provide for his family.

"The accused has also learnt his lesson and won't repeat the offence," he added.

Magistrate Nur Farahain ordered See to be sentenced to three months' jail should he fail to pay the fine.

More about
malaysia crime pornography smartphones

TRENDING

Condo resident who verbally abused security officer apologises in private meeting
Condo resident who verbally abused security officer apologises in private meeting
&#039;I&#039;m slipping&#039;: Mount Fuji climber missing after live-streaming his own fall from Japan&#039;s highest mountain
'I'm slipping': Mount Fuji climber missing after live-streaming his own fall from Japan's highest mountain
Jho Low is ready to address issues related to the 1MDB scandal in Malaysia or elsewhere
Jho Low is ready to address issues related to the 1MDB scandal in Malaysia or elsewhere
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum&#039;s salary to buy game character &#039;skins&#039;
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum's salary to buy game character 'skins'
Here&#039;s how to make homemade brown sugar bubble tea that&#039;s cheaper and better than store bought ones
Here's how to make homemade brown sugar bubble tea that's cheaper and better than store bought ones
Malaysia seeks another RTS extension
Malaysia seeks to delay Rapid Transit System project with Singapore again
Belinda Lee &#039;ran away&#039; from her husband during their first meeting
Belinda Lee 'ran away' from her husband during their first meeting
Firm gets $160,800 fine for illegal streaming devices
Firm gets $160,800 fine for illegal streaming devices
7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he&#039;s &#039;finally married&#039;
7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he's 'finally married'
Night markets to visit in Bangkok that are not Ratchada Rot Fai, Artbox and JJ Green
Night markets to visit in Bangkok that are not Ratchada Rot Fai, Artbox and JJ Green
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women
Netizens slam viral Instagram story about &#039;Chinese girl that loves ahneiii food&#039;
Netizens slam viral Instagram story about 'Chinese girl that loves ahneiii food'

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Are the Singapore Mint limited edition money &amp; old notes worth more?
Are the Singapore Mint limited edition money & old notes worth more?
KTV Singapore showdown - Teo Heng, Cash Studio, Manekineko &amp; more
KTV Singapore showdown - Teo Heng, Cash Studio, Manekineko & more
Dental clinics in Johor Bahru: How much can you save by going across the border?
Dental clinics in Johor Bahru: How much can you save by going to Malaysia?
Up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot, Burger King avocado burgers &amp; other deals this week
Up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot, Burger King avocado burgers & other deals this week

Home Works

Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Japanese reality show has celeb and fan &#039;sleep together&#039; on their first meeting
Japanese reality show has celeb and fan 'sleep together' on their first meeting
Woman, 31, throws TV from Pasir Ris condo; child taken to hospital
Woman, 31, throws TV from Pasir Ris condo; child taken to hospital
Manny Pacquiao, Jack Ma challenge Floyd Mayweather to a match
Manny Pacquiao, Jack Ma challenge Floyd Mayweather to a match
Malaysian dad apologises for making toddler beg in the rain
Malaysian dad apologises for making toddler beg in the rain

SERVICES