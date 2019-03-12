Man found dead in Malaysia after talking about stress on Instagram

PHOTO: Pexels
The Star/Asia News Network

KOTA KINABALU - A 26-year-old man here had gone live on Instagram to talk about how stressed he was. Less than a day later, he was found dead in his apartment.

On Sunday, the man was said to have gone live for about a minute at 2am, telling his followers that he was feeling stressed.

His nephew later told police that he could not make out other things the man had said.

The man's aunt found him unconscious on the floor of his unit at Angkasa Apartment near here at about 12.20pm.

Kota Kinabalu deputy OCPD Supt George Rakman said medical officers pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Investigators found injuries, including cuts on his right wrist and bruises on his back, "but there were no weapons that could have been used to cause these injuries at the scene".

HELPLINES
  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
  • Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800
  • Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788
  • Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222
  • Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928
