Man killed in hit-and-run on Penang Bridge

GEORGE TOWN - A 42-year-old motorcyclist from Kedah, travelling towards Penang Island, was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Thursday (Sept 19).

The victim, Winson Visuvasam, was riding on the Penang Bridge on Thursday (Sept 19), when a motorcycle "brushed" against the victim, causing him to lose control of his motorcycle before hitting the wheel of a slow-moving truck on the left lane.

The victim died at the scene.

George Town OCPD Asst Comm Che Zaimani Che Awang said a post-mortem is underway and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act for reckless driving resulting in death.

"The CCTV showed that the victim was allegedly hit by another motorcycle, which fled the scene.

"We urge witnesses to come forward to aid investigations, " he said in a statement on Thursday.