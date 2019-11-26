Man killed in Ipoh apartment fire attempted suicide in June

Ivan Loh
The Star/Asia News Network

IPOH - The elderly man who was killed in a fire along with his wife at an apartment in Taman Meru Impiana, near Meru Raya here on Sunday (Nov 24), is believed to have suffered from depression.

Perak police chief Comm Datuk Razarudin Husain said the man, identified as Kamal Mustafa from Egypt, in his 70s, had attempted suicide in June.

"We understood that he had tried to kill himself, but was rescued by neighbours.

"We will get statements from them and also from friends and family to know more about him or any problems affecting him," he told reporters after opening a mass circumcision programme for police personnel's children at the police officers' mess hall here on Tuesday (Nov 26).

"We will investigate the matter and also check with doctors on this," he said.

It was reported that an elderly couple was found dead after the fire incident that started at about 3.30am.

It was revealed later that there were stab wounds on both the deceased after a post-mortem was conducted, reclassifying the case as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Comm Razarudin said the police would continue to look at the CCTV footage before and after the incident to look for more clues.

"From our initial investigation, no one has entered the house except for the man.

"He was also seen carrying containers believed to be filled with petrol into the house," he said.

"This is what we have gathered from CCTV footage from a petrol kiosk," he added.

HELPLINES
  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
  • Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800
  • Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788
  • Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222
  • Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928
