Man in Malaysia badly hurt in explosion after gas leak at home

GEORGE TOWN - A man sustained 80 per cent burns when a gas leak caused an explosion at Green Garden Apartment in Jalan Paya Terubong.

Lee Kok Eang, 62, is now warded at Penang Hospital for injuries to his head, arms, body and feet.

The explosion blasted the walls in two bedrooms, living room and the one separating the neighbouring unit.

Several units nearby also had shattered windows and cracks appeared on the concrete walls.

His son Chye Soon, 37, said he and his wife were asleep and their four-year-old son was in one of the bedrooms when the blast jolted them awake.

He believed there was a gas leak in the house, adding that the explosion happened when his father had lit a cigarette.

"I was startled by a loud explosion while sleeping. I rushed out and saw my father standing in the living room with his body badly burnt, " he said.

George Town OCPD Asst Comm Che Zaimani Che Awang said the explosion was triggered by a liquefied petroleum gas leak in the unit.

"Investigation showed that the victim had wanted to light up a cigarette. The explosion was ignited by a spark, " he said.