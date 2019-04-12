Man in Malaysia jumps to his death but leaves note to donate organs

PHOTO: Pexels
Imran Hilmy
The Star/Asia News Network

BALIK PULAU, Malaysia - A man left a note indicating his intention to donate his organs before he leaped to his death from the 24th floor of a hotel at Teluk Kumbar here on Monday (Dec 2).

Southwest district OCPD Supt A. Anbalagan said the 30-year-old deceased landed into a swimming pool that was located on the eighth floor of the hotel in the 6.30pm incident.

The man initially survived the fall after he was rescued by hotel staff but was pronounced dead after he was rushed to the Balik Pulau Hospital.

"The deceased was actually not a guest of the hotel but came to the hotel with intention to kill himself, however we are still conducting further investigation," he said in a statement.

Supt Anbalagan said they found a note indicating his intention to donate his organ and the contact numbers of the man's siblings near the scene.

The case has been classified as a sudden death.

