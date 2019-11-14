Man in Malaysia killed after crashing into buffalo

Tragic mishap: The scene where the collision with the buffalo occurred in Tuaran.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

KOTA KINABALU - A buffalo caused an accident in an unlit stretch of road that killed a shop assistant in Sabah while across the South China Sea, another buffalo caused a stir in the tourism hub of Melaka.

Jamius Fascon @ Jomius Jackson, 43, died instantly after he crashed into a buffalo along the Telipok-Tenghilan road near Kampung Pangakalan, about 20km from here.

The victim was riding his motorcycle from Kota Belud to Tuaran before the mishap at 3.40am yesterday.

According to witnesses, a buffalo suddenly walked into a junction, causing the motorcyclist to crash into the animal.

Tuaran OCPD Deputy Supt Mohd Hamizi Halim said the road was dark as there were no streetlights in the area.

"The victim is believed to have died on the spot, " he said, adding that the body had been sent for a post-mortem.

It is unclear whether the buffalo suffered any injuries in the collision.

It is common to see cattle, goats and other types of livestock roaming around Tuaran, Kota Belud and many other districts in Sabah.

There have been numerous calls to fine or jail the owners of these animals as many accidents have occurred due to wandering livestock.

There are fines and other village regulations imposed if these animals are caught destroying properties, causing nuisance or accidents but many owners still refuse to take full responsibility in ensuring their livestock are kept in guarded compounds.

In Melaka, a runaway buffalo caused a stir when it strayed into hotels and temples at the iconic Jonker Walk.

Melaka agriculture, agro-based, entrepreneur development and cooperatives committee chairman Norhizam Hassan Baktee said personnel from the state Veterinary Services Department and several other agencies went out to capture the animal after it was sighted by locals at about 10am yesterday.

"It's perplexing how the buffalo has appeared here, though there are domesticated buffaloes in Melaka, " he said.

