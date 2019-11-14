Man in Malaysia killed after crashing into buffalo

KOTA KINABALU - A buffalo caused an accident in an unlit stretch of road that killed a shop assistant in Sabah while across the South China Sea, another buffalo caused a stir in the tourism hub of Melaka.

Jamius Fascon @ Jomius Jackson, 43, died instantly after he crashed into a buffalo along the Telipok-Tenghilan road near Kampung Pangakalan, about 20km from here.

The victim was riding his motorcycle from Kota Belud to Tuaran before the mishap at 3.40am yesterday.

According to witnesses, a buffalo suddenly walked into a junction, causing the motorcyclist to crash into the animal.

Tuaran OCPD Deputy Supt Mohd Hamizi Halim said the road was dark as there were no streetlights in the area.

"The victim is believed to have died on the spot, " he said, adding that the body had been sent for a post-mortem.

It is unclear whether the buffalo suffered any injuries in the collision.