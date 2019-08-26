Man in Malaysia loses $138,870 in staged robbery

PETALING JAYA - A man who thought he was getting a really good deal by exchanging US dollars at a higher rate lost more than US$100,000 (S$138,870) in a staged robbery.

On Saturday, the man met a woman who offered an exchange rate of US$1 to RM6 (S$1.17).

The current rate is around RM4.20 for US$1.

She told the man to follow her in her car to her office to complete the transaction.

As they were passing by Taman Ampang Jaya, she stopped the vehicle and another car, with three foreigners inside, appeared.

One of the foreigners proceeded to grab the victim's bag with the money. The victim was also beaten and shoved before he managed to escape.

Ampang Jaya OCPD Asst Comm Noor Azmi Yusoff said the victim called the police at about 3pm.

"He had around US$101,500 in the bag as well as other important documents.

"The suspects abandoned the car that was used to transport the victim and they fled in the other vehicle.

"The first car was found to be a clone while the getaway vehicle had a fake number plate, " he said yesterday.

The three male suspects are of African descent while the woman's nationality is still unknown.

"Investigations are ongoing, " said ACP Noor Azmi.