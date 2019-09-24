Man shot dead after running amok and slashing two factory workers in Malaysia

BALIK PULAU, Malaysia - Police shot dead a 25-year-old man, who ran amok and slashed two factory workers, in Bayan Baru near here on Monday (Sept 23).

It is believed that the incident happened after police received a tip-off from a member of the public about a man who ran amok at the factory.

It is learnt that the police fired the shot after the suspect charged towards them with two machetes when he was told to calm down and surrender himself.

Police said the man worked at the factory as a quality assistant.

The two victims, who were slashed by the suspect, have been sent to Penang Hospital for treatment.