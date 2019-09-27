Man slashes and robs dentist in Malaysia after getting tooth fixed

PETALING JAYA - A man sat patiently for an hour and a half getting his tooth fixed before slashing and robbing his dentist.

Petaling Jaya OCPD Asst Comm Mohd Zani Che Din said the dentist suffered a near-fatal gash to her neck in the 10.56am incident on Thursday (Sept 26).

"We received a call about the incident at a dental clinic on Jalan 14/22, Section 14, Sea Park.

"Based on investigations, the suspect came in for a root canal treatment at 9.30am and used another man's MyKad to register.

"The treatment took about one and a half hours. Once completed, the suspect slashed the dentist and robbed her of her handbag," he said when contacted on Thursday (Sept 26).

He added that the nurse present at the time told police that the suspect did not look like the person pictured on the MyKad.