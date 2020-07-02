Man who ignored wife's 'premonition' dies on fishing trip in Malaysia

A Malaysian woman begged her husband to cancel his fishing trip with friends to catch cuttlefish but he refused and died when his boat sank.

"I pleaded with him not to go, but he insisted as they had planned the trip a week before," said Rosmaliza Rosdin, whose husband Mohd Syafizan Daud, 43, was one of four victims of the Monday night tragedy.

The boat carrying 20 people including the skipper and crew, aged between 18 and 60 years, went down in a storm near Kemasin, in Malaysia, reported Sinar Harian.

A search and rescue operation is under way for the missing anglers.

Rosmaliza, 42, said the last she heard from her husband was at 7.35pm on the day of the sinking.

"He told me that he would be back by noon the following day as I saw him off," said Rosmaliza, from Kelantan, northeast Malaysia.

The nurse said she also went for a check-up at Hospital Lati, where she works, due to anxiety before she knew about her husband's death.

"At that time, the doctor said I was fine," she said. "But it turned out to be a premonition of his death."