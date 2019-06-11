Man who put pregnant cat in dryer gets jail sentence

SELAYANG, Malaysia - His action of putting a pregnant cat into a dryer cost the life of the animal.

Contract worker K. Ganesh was found guilty of causing unnecessary pain or suffering on the cat at the court here yesterday by Sessions Court judge Rasyihah Ghazali.

The 42-year-old accused, who claimed trial when charged with the offence on Oct 16, 2018, was sentenced to 34 months in prison and fined RM40,000 (S$13,000), in default four months in prison.

Rasyihah said the prosecution had successfully proven its case against the accused beyond any reasonable doubt.

In her judgment, she said the sentencing took into account the fact that Ganesh was the one who placed the cat into the dryer.

"The sentence should serve as a lesson to the accused and to society at large to avoid cruelty to animals," she said.

She ordered Ganesh's sentence to start on the day of the sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Ain Shafie and Selangor Veterinary Department prosecuting officer Roslan Mohd Isa stood for the prosecution while counsel S. Muthuveeran represented Ganesh.

During mitigation earlier, the defence asked that Ganesh be given a minimal prison sentence as he could not afford to pay a fine.