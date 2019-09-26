Many Johoreans hope JB-Singapore RTS rail link will go ahead

JOHOR BARU - With less than a week to the expiry of the six-month deadline whether Malaysia will proceed with the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) project, many people in Johor are anxious about the final outcome.

The traffic snarls at the Johor Causeway and Second Link are worsening, especially with the increasing volume of vehicles using both links, and during weekends and public holidays.

At present, more than 367,000 people use the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex daily, with 254,000 people using the Johor Baru side, while 113,000 people use the Second Link.

A motorist, who only wanted to be known as Tan, who travels to Singapore daily for work, hoped that Malaysia would give the nod to the project as the traffic jams during peak hours were getting worse.

For another driver, Kavitha, who carpools to Singapore daily, she wakes up as early as 4am.

"Sometimes we are stuck for one hour in the jam and it can easily stretch longer when accidents happen," she said, adding that traffic at the CIQ was unpredictable.

Both Malaysia and Singapore had signed a bilateral agreement last year to build the 4km cross-border MRT link from Woodlands in Singapore to Bukit Chagar in Johor to help alleviate congestion at the Causeway.