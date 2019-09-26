Many Johoreans hope JB-Singapore RTS rail link will go ahead

More than 367,000 people use the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine complex daily, with 254,000 people using the Johor Baru side. Singapore and Malaysia in May agreed to suspend work on the RTS link until Sept 30.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
The Star/Asia News Network

JOHOR BARU - With less than a week to the expiry of the six-month deadline whether Malaysia will proceed with the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) project, many people in Johor are anxious about the final outcome.

The traffic snarls at the Johor Causeway and Second Link are worsening, especially with the increasing volume of vehicles using both links, and during weekends and public holidays.

At present, more than 367,000 people use the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex daily, with 254,000 people using the Johor Baru side, while 113,000 people use the Second Link.

A motorist, who only wanted to be known as Tan, who travels to Singapore daily for work, hoped that Malaysia would give the nod to the project as the traffic jams during peak hours were getting worse.

For another driver, Kavitha, who carpools to Singapore daily, she wakes up as early as 4am.

"Sometimes we are stuck for one hour in the jam and it can easily stretch longer when accidents happen," she said, adding that traffic at the CIQ was unpredictable.

Both Malaysia and Singapore had signed a bilateral agreement last year to build the 4km cross-border MRT link from Woodlands in Singapore to Bukit Chagar in Johor to help alleviate congestion at the Causeway.

But Singapore and Malaysia in May agreed to suspend work on the RTS link until Sept 30. Malaysia hoped to find new ways to reduce the cost of the RTS, including getting the private sector to fund and operate it.

Meanwhile, Stulang assemblyman Andrew Chen hoped that the project could proceed as the number of people using the CIQ was increasing each year.

"In December 2017, both CIQs were handling 279,000 people daily. Now in May, the number has increased by 31 per cent to 357,000 people per day. I expect this figure to continue to rise and maybe Johor Baru CIQ alone may touch 300,000 people daily by the end of the year, " he said, adding that the RTS would definitely ease traffic congestion along the Causeway.

He said that despite the Immigration Department's move to increase personnel, he still received complaints about the jams, especially during public holidays.

For Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim, the RTS was important as many of his constituents were wasting time being caught in jams at the Causeway.

"I hope there will be no further delays in the implementation of the project which will benefit the people, " he said, adding that Johor is a gateway to Malaysia and efforts must be made to improve its connectivity.

Hassan said that he too was worried about the future of the RTS project.

"I hope the Federal Government will not let us down, " he said.

More about
malaysia Johor Baru Railways

TRENDING

China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her &#039;scary&#039; and a &#039;witch&#039;
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her 'scary' and a 'witch'
Vicki Zhao smitten by local &#039;Ah Ge&#039; Li Nanxing as a young girl
Vicki Zhao smitten by local 'Ah Ge' Li Nanxing as a young girl
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar
Singapore&#039;s home sales soar in one of the world&#039;s hottest real estate markets, driven by demand by Hong Kong, China investors
Singapore's home sales soar in one of the world's hottest real estate markets, driven by demand by Hong Kong, China investors
65-year-old woman injured in Bedok e-scooter accident dies in hospital
65-year-old woman injured in Bedok e-scooter accident dies in hospital
If divorced, who gets the house in Singapore?
If divorced, who gets the house in Singapore?
Video of PMA rider propping feet up against MRT door leads to all sorts of sentiments from netizens
Video of PMA rider propping feet up against MRT door leads to all sorts of sentiments from netizens
Smoker in US refuses to put out cigarette, gets sprayed with fire extinguisher
Smoker in US refuses to put out cigarette, gets sprayed with fire extinguisher
I visited 3 co-living spaces in Singapore and think it&#039;s more worth it than renting a HDB flat
I visited 3 co-living spaces in Singapore and think it's more worth it than renting a HDB flat
Li Ronghao calls himself &#039;saviour of the ugly&#039; after criticisms over marriage registration photo
Li Ronghao calls himself 'saviour of the ugly' after criticisms over marriage registration photo

LIFESTYLE

This Singaporean guy shares how it&#039;s like as a contestant on a dating show in China
This Singaporean guy shares how it's like as a contestant on a dating show in China
McDonald&#039;s launches new Grilled Chicken Sandwich, cheaper fares on Scoot &amp; other deals this week
We tried McDonald's new Grilled Chicken Sandwich, and we'd order it again
Is it worth it to upsize your bubble tea? Facebook user lets you know which brand offers the most value for money
Is it worth it to upsize your bubble tea? Facebook user lets you know which brand offers the most value for money
7 scenic spots being ruined by Instagram tourists, from Paris to Hong Kong
7 scenic spots being ruined by Instagram tourists, from Paris to Hong Kong

Home Works

A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

4-year-old M&#039;sian girl breaks leg after falling from ferris wheel
4-year-old M'sian girl breaks leg after falling from ferris wheel
Baby wrongly aborted in Seoul after doctor mixes up patients
Baby wrongly aborted in Seoul after doctor mixes up patients
Yeo Jin-goo fears bugs more than ghosts in real life
Yeo Jin-goo fears bugs more than ghosts in real life
Chinese student throws alleged bully off 4th floor of school building
Chinese student throws alleged bully off 4th floor of school building

SERVICES