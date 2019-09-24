Many in Malaysia opt for cheaper 3-ply face mask despite haze

IPOH: Despite the haze blanketing the nation, many in Ipoh are still opting for the three-ply face mask instead of the more suitable N95 type.

Visits to some pharmacies here showed a general preference for the three-ply mask due to its price.

A pharmacist, who wished to be known only as Koh, said some customers were not interested to get the N95.

"Although there were those who bought the N95, more people requested for the three-ply mask instead.

"But the three-ply masks remain our best-seller, " she added.

Health Ministry director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah recently said the N95 mask was the most effective in protecting against smoke and haze as it filtered the air inhaled but in the absence of N95 masks, the three-ply ones would do, even though they were less effective.

Since Sept 18, five types of face mask including N95 and the three-ply ones have been listed as price-controlled items.