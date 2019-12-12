Many Malaysian vehicle-owners unaware of online-only rule for Singapore autopass

JOHOR BARU - Malaysia-registered vehicle owners will have to fill up an online registration form to obtain an autopass to enter Singapore starting January.

Despite the short time left, many Malaysian motorists are still unaware of the new requirement by Singapore's Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Presently, motorists can apply for an autopass card at LTA offices in Singapore.

Under the proposed change, drivers will have to fill up the form online before collecting their autopass card, which is for the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP), at LTA offices located on the Singapore side of the Causeway and Second Link.

The autopass is a requirement for non-Singapore-registered vehicles to enter and exit the island republic at the two checkpoints shared with Malaysia.

Johor Indian Business Association president P. Sivakumar said the move to go fully online might prove to be a challenge for those who were not tech-savvy.

"However, having an online avenue will definitely reduce waiting time at the checkpoints for the application of a new autopass.

"But I think the LTA should retain a physical presence at the checkpoints for those who are not able to so online, " he said.

Auxiliary police officer S. Tamilarunan, 32, who enters Singapore on a daily basis, said he was unaware that the renewal and application should be done online.