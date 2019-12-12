Many Malaysian vehicle-owners unaware of online-only rule for Singapore autopass

PHOTO: The Straits Times
John Barry
The Star/Asia News Network

JOHOR BARU - Malaysia-registered vehicle owners will have to fill up an online registration form to obtain an autopass to enter Singapore starting January.

Despite the short time left, many Malaysian motorists are still unaware of the new requirement by Singapore's Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Presently, motorists can apply for an autopass card at LTA offices in Singapore.

Under the proposed change, drivers will have to fill up the form online before collecting their autopass card, which is for the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP), at LTA offices located on the Singapore side of the Causeway and Second Link.

The autopass is a requirement for non-Singapore-registered vehicles to enter and exit the island republic at the two checkpoints shared with Malaysia.

Johor Indian Business Association president P. Sivakumar said the move to go fully online might prove to be a challenge for those who were not tech-savvy.

"However, having an online avenue will definitely reduce waiting time at the checkpoints for the application of a new autopass.

"But I think the LTA should retain a physical presence at the checkpoints for those who are not able to so online, " he said.

Auxiliary police officer S. Tamilarunan, 32, who enters Singapore on a daily basis, said he was unaware that the renewal and application should be done online.

"I am unsure if they put up notices at the checkpoints to inform us of the new procedures, as I enter during the wee hours of the day and leave late evening, " he said.

Tamilarunan however welcomed the move.

"When I renewed my autopass in October, there was a long queue of applicants at the LTA office, " he said, adding that he looked forward to updating his road tax and insurance details online next year.

A carpool driver, who only wanted to be known as Lim, said he was unaware of the online-only rule for applications next year.

"Those who travel daily to Singapore are slightly more updated on the new procedures, " he said.

Motorists can apply for the autopass at Onemotoring.com.sg where they have to fill up a form and submit the necessary documents, such as road tax and vehicle insurance. Approval can be obtained within a week.

Applicants may make payments and collect the autopass at the LTA offices located at the Immigration checkpoints at both Tuas and Woodlands when they drive into Singapore.

More about
malaysia Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) LTA (Land Transport Authority)

TRENDING

Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Japanese YouTuber visits &#039;dangerous&#039; Yishun, only to find it a &#039;nice cozy town&#039;
Japanese YouTuber visits 'dangerous' Yishun, only to find it a 'nice cozy town'
Was Donnie Yen house-hunting in Singapore? Here&#039;s what he says
Was Donnie Yen house-hunting in Singapore? Here's what he says
SkillsFuture scam: Man jailed for 3 years and 3 months for laundering $3.15 million
SkillsFuture scam: Man jailed for 3 years and 3 months for laundering $3.15 million
Free and useful apps to beat the Causeway jam for vacations in Malaysia
Free and useful apps to beat the Causeway jam for vacations in Malaysia
Man tried to shove wife out of window over money dispute
'Go and die': Man tried to shove wife out of window over money dispute
Netizens politely educate &#039;health-conscious&#039; French girl on why hawkers don&#039;t care about organic ingredients
Netizens politely educate 'health-conscious' French girl on why hawkers don't care about organic ingredients
Certis Cisco officer who kicked speeding e-scooter rider gets suspended
Certis Cisco officer who kicked PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok gets suspended
Parents pay after 3-year-old scratches 10 Audis in China showroom
Parents pay after 3-year-old scratches 10 Audis in China showroom
Yang Mi reportedly spent the night in hotel with rumoured boyfriend Wei Daxun
Yang Mi reportedly spent the night in hotel with rumoured boyfriend Wei Daxun
Underrated states in Malaysia to visit that aren&#039;t Johor, Melaka or Penang
Underrated parts of Malaysia to visit that aren't Johor, Melaka or Penang
Mynah hung from laundry pole stand outside Yishun flat; NParks investigating
Mynah hung from laundry pole stand outside Yishun flat; NParks investigating

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

2 Ikea chicken wings for $1, GV premium seats for $12 &amp; other deals this week
2 Ikea chicken wings for $1, GV premium seats for $12 & other deals this week
Here are the best 12.12 sales in Singapore you can&#039;t miss
Here are the best 12.12 sales in Singapore you can't miss
Don&#039;t ruin your career by saying these things to your boss
Don't ruin your career by saying these things to your boss
6 most affordable countries with snow in December you can travel to from Singapore
6 most affordable countries with snow in December you can travel to from Singapore

Home Works

5 Simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress
5 Simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
Key home interior designs in 2020
Key home interior designs in 2020
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for &#039;literary merit&#039;: MOE
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for 'literary merit': MOE

SERVICES