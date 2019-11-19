Many Malaysians hoping to get hold of KTM tickets for holiday season left frustrated

KUALA LUMPUR - Chaos reigned and tempers flared after Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) opened their counters and website for ticket purchases for the holiday season, from December 2019 to February 2020.

With the upcoming year-end school break, Christmas, New Year and Chinese New Year, many flocking to get a hold of KTM tickets were left frustrated.

KTM's online ticket system experienced problems all of yesterday.

Khairul Annuor A. Halim, 57 who travelled all the way from Cyberjaya was at the KL Sentral KTM Station at 6.45am yesterday, to purchase tickets to Padang Besar.

He was issued queue number 84. He said the counters were open since 8.30am but at 2.30pm, only about 30 customers successfully got their tickets. He was still waiting.

"I was hoping to purchase tickets for myself and my parents because they wanted to experience the new ETS (electric train service).

"It has been a long time since I travelled with KTM but this may be the last time for me.

"If KTM can invest in expensive trains, they should also invest in a better system to accommodate the needs of the people. Maybe they can consider privatisation, " he said.

A 67-year-old who wants to be known only as Yeoh arrived at KL Sentral at 7.45am and already, his queue number was over 200.

"Since morning, some of us were already advised to purchase our tickets online at the KTM Impiana room at KL Sentral.