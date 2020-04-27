MCO: Air in Johor is better than before

JOHOR BARU - The Johor Department of Environment (DOE) has recorded better air quality readings during the movement control order (MCO) compared to before.

Johor health and environment committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said that the report is based on the Air Pollutant Index (API) recorded at eight monitoring stations.

The API readings comprise the following categories: good (0-50), moderate (51-100), unhealthy (101-200), very unhealthy (201-300) and hazardous (301 onwards).

"As of 9am Monday (April 27) eight API monitoring stations have recorded a good API level, namely Tangkak (23), Segamat (39), Batu Pahat (16), Kluang (15), Larkin (35), Pengerang (32), Kota Tinggi (31) and Pasir Gudang (28), " he said in a statement released here on Monday.

He also urged the public, industry players and those involved in the agricultural sectors not to conduct any open burning activities.

"This includes trash burning in housing areas, as it will cause environmental pollution and disturb the well-being of our neighbours during this MCO period. Those caught conducting these activities will face a compound under the Environmental Quality Act 1974, " he added.

Vidyananthan also reminded industries that have been allowed to operate during the MCO to always comply with the Environmental Quality Act 1974, or face stern action under the same act.