MCO: Malaysian couple in different states marry via video conference

A couple, who have known each other for 10 years, decided to tie the knot via video conferencing but they to have to stay apart due to the state borders being closed, reported Berita Harian.

The groom, Muhammad Aklil Ayob, 33, is staying in Johor Baru, while the bride, Dr Siti Aminah Muhammad Imran, 32, is staying in Bandar Baru Bangi, Selangor.

Although they are now husband and wife, they have to remain apart because of cross-border movement restriction in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

Muhammad Aklil said they had planned their wedding for April 4, but had to postpone it because of the movement control order (MCO). And they decided to marry on April 28 via video conferencing as the MCO had been extended.

Muhammad Aklil and Dr Siti met in Pahang a decade ago when they were studying at the medical faculty of Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Malaysia (UIAM) Kuantan.

Muhammad Aklil, who is working at an insulin manufacturing firm in Johor, said his unconventional wedding was simple but very meaningful.

Dr Siti, who is a research assistant at the Institute of Medical Research (IMR) in Setia Alam, said she was happy the solemnisation ceremony via video conferencing went smoothly.

